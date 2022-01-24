Ahmad Zahid accepts court's decision, ready to enter defence

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 -- Former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he accepted the decision of the High Court today which ordered him to enter his defence on 47 criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

“My defence team will take heed of the court’s order...the dates (for the defence trial) have also been set and, of course, we accept it in line with our existing legal system,” he told reporters after listening to the court’s decision on his case today.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here at 9.03 am and was seen leaving at 10.45 am.