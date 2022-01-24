Ahmad Zahid ordered to enter defence on 47 charges

|COVID–19 NEWS
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 -- The High Court today ordered Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to enter his defence on 47 criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.
Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Ahmad Zahid, 69, on 12 CBT charges, eight counts of bribery charges and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to the foundation, which is owned by Ahmad Zahid.
The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, who served as the deputy prime minister from 2015 to 2018, opted to testify under oath from the witness stand with the prosecution given the opportunity to question the accused during cross-examination.
-- BERNAMA
