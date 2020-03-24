Homeless people in KL to be placed at specific locations during MCO - Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- Homeless people around the capital will be housed at specific locations to prevent them from wandering during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that for the short term they will be placed at the Jalan Pahang Homeless Transit Centre, which can accommodate up to 150 people, and at Anjung Singgah, which can take in about 70 people.

“I have asked the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to prepare 100 new pillows and mattresses at Anjung Singgah for the homeless to stay and we will provide them with three meals a day for the duration of the MCO.