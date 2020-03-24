COVID-19: MOH receives medical supplies from CCC-ECRL

24/03/2020 03:21 PM

SHAH ALAM, March 24 -- Communications Construction Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL), the main contractor of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, today donated medical supplies to assist the Health Ministry (MOH) in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The donations were handed over by the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian to the Health Ministry secretary-general Dr Chen Chaw Min at a ceremony at Pharmaniaga Berhad, here today. The medical supplies, for use by 26 hospitals, particularly in the treatment of COVID-19 cases, comprised 3,000 N95 face masks; 2,000 KN90 face masks; 20,000 surgical masks and 1,200 medical protective glasses.

Also present at the ceremony were CCC-ECRL managing director Bai Yinzhan and Pharmaniaga Group managing director Datuk Farshila Emran. Bai Tian said the embassy had made a call to all China-based companies operating in Malaysia to assist the country in facing the COVID-19 outbreak. “I am very much worried as I read the news reports about the shortage of protective gears for medical staff here. I also saw videos of medical staff using plastic bags to make protective gears for themselves because of the shortage of the personal protection equipment (PPE).

“So the China Embassy here have called upon the help and assistance from all over China and we also call the Chinese companies in Malaysia to make contributions. I am so happy that CCC-ECRL among the first to respond to the call. A lot of help are on the way,” he told reporters. He said the Chinese government is donating medical test kits and the consignment is expected to arrive in Malaysia either this Wednesday or Thursday. With the COVID-19 having spread worldwide, Bai Tian said, it is difficult for every country to have sufficient supply of medical equipment and supplies.