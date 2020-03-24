COVID-19: MOH receives medical supplies from CCC-ECRL

SHAH ALAM, March 24 -- Communications Construction Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL), the main contractor of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, today donated medical supplies to assist the Health Ministry (MOH) in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
The donations were handed over by the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian to the Health Ministry secretary-general Dr Chen Chaw Min at a ceremony at Pharmaniaga Berhad, here today.
The medical supplies, for use by 26 hospitals, particularly in the treatment of COVID-19 cases, comprised 3,000 N95 face masks; 2,000 KN90 face masks; 20,000 surgical masks and 1,200 medical protective glasses.
Also present at the ceremony were CCC-ECRL managing director Bai Yinzhan and Pharmaniaga Group managing director Datuk Farshila Emran.
Bai Tian said the embassy had made a call to all China-based companies operating in Malaysia to assist the country in facing the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I am very much worried as I read the news reports about the shortage of protective gears for medical staff here. I also saw videos of medical staff using plastic bags to make protective gears for themselves because of the shortage of the personal protection equipment (PPE).
“So the China Embassy here have called upon the help and assistance from all over China and we also call the Chinese companies in Malaysia to make contributions. I am so happy that CCC-ECRL among the first to respond to the call. A lot of help are on the way,” he told reporters.
He said the Chinese government is donating medical test kits and the consignment is expected to arrive in Malaysia either this Wednesday or Thursday.
With the COVID-19 having spread worldwide, Bai Tian said, it is difficult for every country to have sufficient supply of medical equipment and supplies.
However, he said, China is committed to providing the necessary assistance to Malaysia to curb the spread of COVID-19 because when the republic was faced with a similar situation last month, the Malaysian government had extended various support and assistance.
Asked if the Chinese government had any plans to bring in its specialists to help Malaysia in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, he said the embassy was working on it, but added that many countries also needed the service.
However, he said, for now, medical experts from China and Malaysia would liaise through video conferencing to share their experience in treating the virus.
“We have invited top public health experts in Shanghai with hands on experience in fighting COVID-19 to share their experience with public health experts in Malaysia through video conferencing. I have been told that 26 hospitals will be joining the session. If this is fruitful, we can organise a second video conferencing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Chen expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for the assistance and that the medical supplies would be distributed to the 26 hospitals , which are centres for COVID-19 treatment, as soon as possible.
-- BERNAMA
ABOUT US
Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com
Categories
• General
• Business
• Sports
• Politics
• World
• Features
• Infographics
• Videos
• Images
• Exclusive Press
Others
• Corporate Site
• Contact Us
• Quotation / Tender
Follow Us
Copyrights