HTI staff tested positive for COVID-19 - Health DG

IPOH, March 23 -- Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed that a few medical staff at the Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) tested positive for COVID-19.

Without mentioning the number of people who tested positive for the virus, he said, safety and preventive measures were taken immediately and regular monitoring was carried out at HTI.

“The HTI management has taken strict control action with the assistance of the Hilir Perak District Health Office, with preventive measures to minimise exposure to hospital staff being the main activity since the first case of COVID-19 positive infection was identified," he said in a statement here, today.