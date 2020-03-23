Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Kuala Lumpur 32°C
GENERAL

HTI staff tested positive for COVID-19 - Health DG

x
RELATED NEWS
COVID-19:16 Malaysians stranded in Brazil hopeful to return home
COVID-19: One more death recorded, total now 11 - Health DG
23/03/2020 08:00 AM

IPOH, March 23 -- Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed that a few medical staff at the Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) tested positive for COVID-19.

Without mentioning the number of people who tested positive for the virus, he said, safety and preventive measures were taken immediately and regular monitoring was carried out at HTI.

“The HTI management has taken strict control action with the assistance of the Hilir Perak District Health Office, with preventive measures to minimise exposure to hospital staff being the main activity since the first case of COVID-19 positive infection was identified," he said in a statement here, today.

A few days ago, it was viraled on the social media of operations at HTI having collapsed when six of its medical staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to not transmit fake news as it could cause public anxiety.

He said for any information on COVID-19, the public could refer to the Ministry of Health's Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) via the hotline 03-8881 0200/0600/0700 or email to cprc@moh.gov.my.

As of  noon yesterday, 66 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Perak.

-- BERNAMA 

 


 

RELATED NEWS
COVID-19:16 Malaysians stranded in Brazil hopeful to return home
COVID-19: One more death recorded, total now 11 - Health DG
RECOMMENDED
COVID-19: Academician hopes for special reduction in personal, corporate taxes
India’s National Insurance Company Limited Credit Ratings withdrawn - AM Best
MAF to use drone, UAV to monitor MCO compliance

ABOUT US

Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Sports
Politics
World
Features
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Quotation / Tender

Follow Us

Copyrights

Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Security Policy