Hindu civil servants in Melaka get holiday for Thaipusam

MELAKA, Jan 25 -- The Melaka government has allowed Hindu civil servants in the state to take unrecorded leave on Thursday to celebrate Thaipusam.

The Melaka Chief Minister's community affairs secretary, Datuk M.S. Mahadevan, said this special holiday was approved at the recent state executive council meeting.

"About 100 civil servants of the Hindu faith including those serving in local authorities will be given unrecorded leave to allow them to perform religious ceremonies especially prayers on that day,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.