North Seberang Perai traders slapped with warning notices for not complying with SOP

KEPALA BATAS, Jan 24 -- As many as 35 roadside hawkers and traders in North Seberang Perai have been issued warning notices for failing to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said based on monitoring and checks, there were some clothes traders who tried to open their premises for business, although morning and night markets were not allowed to operate.

“So far, 20 clothes traders have been issued warnings to close their premises or stalls till the National Security Council (NSC) and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) allows them to open for business.