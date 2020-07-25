Decision on 5G tenders likely soon, says Zahidi

LANGKAWI, July 25 -- The government is still studying various aspects, including the capabilities of telecommunications companies, before calling for tenders for the 700 MHz frequency band, the pioneering spectrum for the implementation of the country’s fifth generation (5G) telecommunications network.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said that the decision on whether the 700 MHz spectrum would be allocated to a consortium or individual licensees was also still under discussion.

“We are still discussing the 700MHz frequency band, on the basis that we will give priority to telecommunication companies with existing subscribers. This discussion also involves whether it will be awarded to a consortium or be given directly to the company.