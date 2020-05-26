Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Tuesday, 26 May 2020
GENERAL

No breach of festive SOP in Kelantan so far - police

x
RELATED NEWS
Supermarkat ordered to close for breaching CMCO SOP
Police to continue hunting for interstate travel ban violators - IGP
26/05/2020 01:23 PM

KOTA BHARU, May 26  -- The Kelantan police have inspected 262 houses since the first day of Syawal to ensure public compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) during this festive season.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the checks involved 862 original occupants of the houses and 38 additional occupants who returned from other states.

He added that 518 vehicles were also inspected, 37 of which were found to have travelled across districts while only one was found making interstate travel.

“However, that person was permitted to do so and had the permission letter with him.

“So far, no arrest was made and we found that the public was adhering to the directives from the authorities,” he said when contacted today.

Hasanuddin said the Kelantan police would continue their patrol and inspection to ensure there was no breach of SOP during this festive season.

-- BERNAMA

 

RELATED NEWS
Supermarkat ordered to close for breaching CMCO SOP
Police to continue hunting for interstate travel ban violators - IGP
RECOMMENDED
MISC unit AET takes delivery of first tanker for Petrobras charter
Singapore cuts 2020 GDP growth forecast to between -7.0 and -4.0 pct
Malaysia not keen on Philippines APG, already focusing on Vietnam edition

ABOUT US

Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Sports
Politics
World
Features
Thoughts
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Product and Services
Careers@BERNAMA
Quotation / Tender

Follow Us

Copyrights

Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Security Policy