No breach of festive SOP in Kelantan so far - police

KOTA BHARU, May 26 -- The Kelantan police have inspected 262 houses since the first day of Syawal to ensure public compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) during this festive season.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the checks involved 862 original occupants of the houses and 38 additional occupants who returned from other states.

He added that 518 vehicles were also inspected, 37 of which were found to have travelled across districts while only one was found making interstate travel.