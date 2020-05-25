COVID-19: Sorry, no raya visitors, says former patient

25/05/2020 09:25 PM

By Norazurra Aziz KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 -- Despite the government’s permission for home visits during the first day of Eid yesterday, a former COVID-19 patient decided to keep visitors at bay, throughout Syawal for safety reasons. Reza Huzairi Zainuddin, 41, said although he has recovered, he is taking precautionary measures to safeguard himself, his family as well as relatives wishing to visit him during this festive period.

bootstrap slideshow “I am not entertaining visitors ...as a former patient, the fear is still there. I am terrified of crowds and crowded places, so no one is welcome here, including my elder brother who lives nearby,” the UDA Holdings senior vice-president said, in a Skype interview with Bernama TV today. Sharing his experience of celebrating Eid in the new normal, Reza Huzairi said ‘virtual visits’ have been his choice to strengthen bonds with his family and friends. Early yesterday, he made a video call to his mother to wish her Selamat Hari Raya and apologised for any wrongdoings, besides leading his wife and three sons in the Aidilfitri prayers.

bootstrap slideshow Meanwhile, Reza Huzairi opined that the public compliance of the standard operating procedures while visiting relatives yesterday, was unsatisfactory. He feared the emergence of a ‘raya cluster’. “This is probably because they have never been infected and think that this will only happen to others. However, my advice is, to be wary at all times as we are not free from the pandemic yet. Adopt the new normal of practising social distance, wearing face mask and maintaining good personal hygiene,” he said.