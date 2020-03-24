KTMB urges no 9173 ETS train passengers with COVID-19 symptoms to get screened

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has urged all passengers who had boarded the No. 9173 Electric Train Service (ETS) coach, to go to the nearest hospitals for health screening if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said this was because one of the passengers who taken the train to Kl Sentral from the Butterworth Station on March 7 had been tested positive for the virus.

“The 70-year-old man who was also the 11th COVID-19 fatality, succumbed to the virus infection while receiving treatment at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz-Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here on Sunday,” he said in a statement today.