Boy falls to his death from Sentul Apartment

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- A four-year-old boy died after falling from his house on the 16th floor of Sri Perak Apartment, Sentul, here today.

Sentul district police chief ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy said the boy fell while playing by himself at the back balcony in the 2pm incident.

He said the boy might have climbed onto a chair and the washing machine before falling.