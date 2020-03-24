Police wants local authority to limit operating hours of KL wholesale market

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- The police has urged the local authorities to limit the operating hours of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market, to control social distancing and public movement.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suggestion was part of the efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“Police will suggest to the local authorities to limit the operating hours and the number of workers in the market. Furthermore, at the moment, there are less customers than before, so there is no need for many workers,” he said at a press conference at the Sri Murni police station here today.