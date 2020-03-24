Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Police wants local authority to limit operating hours of KL wholesale market

24/03/2020 07:13 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- The police has urged the local authorities to limit the operating hours of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market, to control social distancing and public movement.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suggestion was part of the efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“Police will suggest to the local authorities to limit the operating hours and the number of workers in the market. Furthermore, at the moment, there are less customers than before, so there is no need for many workers,” he said at a press conference at the Sri Murni police station here today. 

He said at any one time,  there were about 2,000 workers at 440 stalls in the market, and reducing their numbers would create more space between them.

“We do not want them to be too close. There should be social distancing. And this (situation) is not including the customers who go to the market,” he said.

He said the public are asked to restrict their movement and to go out only if it was necessary such as to buy essential items.

Overall, over 3,000 police officers and personnel around Kuala Lumpur have been deployed to implement the Movement Control Order (March 18-31), announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

-- BERNAMA  

