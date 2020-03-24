UNHCR: Refugees suspected of COVID-19 told to seek medical treatment

24/03/2020 06:01 PM

By V.Sankara KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on the refugee communities and asylum seekers in Malaysia who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to seek medical treatment immediately, said its Associate External Relations Officer Yante Ismail. She said this has to be done following reports that the refugee communities and asylum-seekers were said to be part of a group of foreigners who attended the religious gathering at Sri Petaling mosque from Feb 27 to March 1.

"Refugee communities and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR will be tested for free in Malaysian public hospitals if they are suspected of COVID-19," she told Bernama. Yante said UNHCR welcomes the important announcement by the government that the undocumented, and those with expired documents (including refugees and asylum-seekers), will not be arrested when approaching medical facilities. She said this is an important step to build trust and confidence in order to help those in need of medical attention to come forward.

"UNHCR hopes that the government will continue the positive policy of providing free treatment and testing for individuals who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. "It is important not to separate refugees and asylum-seekers from the rest of the population in relation to COVID-19. The responsibility for prevention and management lies equally with all individuals in every community in Malaysia," she added. Yante said since the start of the outbreak, UNHCR has been coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health in order to ensure that all refugees and asylum-seeking communities are included in the Government's national response measures and to prevent infection from spreading among the communities.