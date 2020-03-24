14 remand cases for breach of Movement Control Order recorded since March 18

24/03/2020 05:09 PM

PUTRAJAYA, March 24 -- A total of 14 remand cases for violating regulations under the Movement Control Order were recorded since the order was enforced last March 18. According to statistics by the court registry, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Selangor recorded one case each, two cases in Kuala Lumpur and three cases each in Penang, Perak and Kedah. Ten of the remand cases were investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, with three cases, involving a case each in Johor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur, having being charged for the offence.

bootstrap slideshow A press statement issued by the Corporate Communications Unit of the Federal Court Chief Registrar's Office (PKPMP) stated that out of 10 cases, two people have pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court in Johor Bahru and Sungai Siput, respectively. Both the accused were each fined RM5,000, in default 12 and 10 months’ jail, respectively. Meanwhile, two accused were sentenced to two months’ jail by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate's Court after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

bootstrap slideshow There is also a remand case for an offence under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation/ Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities or network services, two remand cases for an offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which is uttering words or making gestures to insult the modesty of a person. There is also a remand case for an offence under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which bans travelling to infected areas. On March 16, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the government’s decision to enforce the Movement Control Order from March 18 to March 31, 2020, nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19.