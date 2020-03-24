Limited ERL services from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 -- Express Rail Link (ERL) will be running limited services effective tomorrow until further notice, taking a cue from the government's implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

ERL in a statement today said KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit will run as a combined service only from 6 am to 10 am before stopping, and convening back from 5pm to 10pm daily.

"There will be no train services at other times. The journey time between KL Sentral and KLIA will be 35 minutes (KLIA2 : 39 min).