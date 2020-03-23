MCO defiants may wind up in jail or fined - Lawyers

23/03/2020 08:58 PM

By N.SEVAGAMY KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 -- Those who fail to comply with the directives under the Movement Control Order, imposed from March 18 to 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 may wind up in jail or paying fines. Legal fraternity of the opinion that if the authorities find that it is to no avail to adopt a soft approach to ensure full compliance with the order, they should opt for more stern actions against those defiant by arresting and taking them to court.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said the safety and health of the majority should be given priority ahead of the second week of the MCO period, hence the stricter approach. "At times like this public interests take precedent over individual's rights. Those who disobey the law, can be charged under Section 24 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). "Any person guilty of an offence under this Act shall, upon conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to fine or to both," he said.

Malaysian Bar president, Salim Bashir urged the public to give their full cooperation to the authorities. "The public must realise that it is a war against an invisible enemy, and we need to understand it and help to contain the pandemic. Any breach of this directives (MCO) is an offence which is punishable under Section 24 of the Act or regulations. "However, since we are sailing in uncharted water, and due to a lot of uncertainties, I urge the authorities, to use softer approaches by giving warnings and advice, and adhere to the rule of law in dealing with offenders as well as to avoid arrests and prosecutions if possible, unless the situation warrants harsher measures to be taken," he said.