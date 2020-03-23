Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
COVID-19: Sabah imposes travel restriction at Malaysia-Indonesia border, starting today

File picture
23/03/2020 08:04 PM

KOTA KINABALU, March 23 -- The Sabah state government has imposed travel restrictions at Malaysia-Indonesia border, effective immediately. 

Sabah state secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the restrictions involved travels from Pulau Sebatik-Tawau-Pulau Sebatik; Serudong-Simanggaris-Serudong; and Bantul Labang-Pagalungan-Bantul Labang.

The decision was made at the Sabah COVID-19 Command Centre meeting today, he said in a statement.

However, the directive does not apply to those who transport essential goods using jetties permitted to operate, he said, adding that the number of boats and crew is to be kept at the minimum. 

Safar also said those returned from outside Sabah during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order are to undergo a 14-day quarantine at quarantine centres in the state. 

Meanwhile, he said the state government had gazetted three new locations as COVID-19 temporary quarantine centres namely Masjid Jamek in Kota Belud as well as Plasma MPOB and Felda Resident Sahabat, both are in Lahad Datu to prevent congestion at the existing quarantine centres.

Besides that, Safar said Sabah also limited domestic flights and affected routes are Kota Kinabalu-Tawau-Kota Kinabalu; Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan-Kota Kinabalu; Kota Kinabalu-Lahad Datu-Kota Kinabalu; dan Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan-Tawau-Kota Kinabalu.

He also said that the state government had directed self-service providers to constantly disinfect facilities provided at their premises such as automated teller machines (ATMs), elevator buttons and petrol pumps, effective from today.

-- BERNAMA

 

 


 

