COVID-19: Sabah imposes travel restriction at Malaysia-Indonesia border, starting today

The decision was made at the Sabah COVID-19 Command Centre meeting today, he said in a statement.

However, the directive does not apply to those who transport essential goods using jetties permitted to operate, he said, adding that the number of boats and crew is to be kept at the minimum.

Safar also said those returned from outside Sabah during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order are to undergo a 14-day quarantine at quarantine centres in the state.

Meanwhile, he said the state government had gazetted three new locations as COVID-19 temporary quarantine centres namely Masjid Jamek in Kota Belud as well as Plasma MPOB and Felda Resident Sahabat, both are in Lahad Datu to prevent congestion at the existing quarantine centres.