COVID-19: Police tracking down 3,800 Tabligh members - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 -- The police are tracking down about 3,800 Tabligh members around the country who have yet to come forward to be screened for possible COVID-19 infection, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the police have a list of the names of all the Tabligh members who attended a gathering at the Seri Petaling Mosque here at the end of last month. It is learnt that 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners, were at the event.

“These 3,800 Tabligh members are not only Malaysians but also Rohingyas and illegal immigrants.