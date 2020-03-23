COVID-19:16 Malaysians stranded in Brazil hopeful to return home

23/03/2020 12:33 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 -- What would be an unforgettable 16-day holiday cruise to Antartica went awry when a cruise ship, carrying 16 Malaysians onboard, was stranded at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday morning. The group, along with 325 passengers of various nationalities, were stuck in the South Atlantic Ocean after their cruise ship, which sailed from Ushuaia port, Argentina on Feb 28 failed to disembark at Montevideo, Uruguay on March 13 as the country announced a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The French-based cruise ship then continued its journey to Buenos Aires port, Argentina and was slated to disembark on March 16, but a lockdown announcement was made by the Argentinian government an hour into the ship’s sailing.

However, spirits remained high among Malaysian tour members, and Apple Vacations Sdn Bhd executive chairman cum tour director Datuk Seri Lee Ee Hoe told Bernama that the Malaysians were in the pink of health. More importantly, all of them, including the other passengers, were COVID-19 free. "We were worried, especially since our family members are all back in Malaysia and all we want is to be with them during this devastating pandemic," he said in a WhatsApp reply, Sunday.

Lee said all passengers initially went through phases of emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, everyone remained positive as safety was their utmost priority. "The captain was really professional, and always kept us in the loop so we felt very reassured. "The cruise is really comfortable, with constant supply of food, drinks and entertainment. Furthermore, we can move around freely as the cruise is COVID-19 free," he said.