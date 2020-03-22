Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Kuala Lumpur 28°C
GENERAL

MAF deploys 7,500 personnel daily to assist police enforce order

x
RELATED NEWS
COVID-19: Health screening can be done at MAF Hospital
MAF begins assisting police implement MCO
22/03/2020 07:52 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22  -- A total of 7,500 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel nationwide are mobilised daily to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said this number, comprising all three branches of the MAF -- army, navy and air force -- was sufficient and there was no need to increase it for now.

 “It depends on our future duties; if there is a need to expand our coverage area we will strengthen or increase manpower accordingly.

“Our men are stationed at roadblocks from noon to midnight,” he told reporters after observing MAF personnel assisting the police today. 

He said all MAF personnel are required to work according to shifts until the end of MCO on March 31.

“Some MAF personnel are provided with light weapons (M4s) for use to check vehicles to ensure only authorised persons are travelling as well as for their own safety,” he said, adding that they had no intention to intimidate the public.

Affendi said that so far, the MAF personnel not only helped out at road blocks, but also carried out patrols using military vehicles and there was no need to use any heavy military vehicles or weapons.

“We are not fighting the enemy; we are just ensuring public order,” he said.   

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier told a press conference that the army would be deployed to help police enforce the MCO beginning today.

 He said that army personnel would also assist police at road blocks and to patrol areas around markets and supermarkets to monitor social distancing.

-- BERNAMA

 

RELATED NEWS
COVID-19: Health screening can be done at MAF Hospital
MAF begins assisting police implement MCO
RECOMMENDED
Heavy traffic jams govt website soliciting ideas to boost economy
COVID-19: Tighter restrictions in Jakarta as Indonesian death toll hits 48
Palestinians confirm first coronavirus cases in Gaza

ABOUT US

Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com

Categories

General
Business
Sports
Politics
World
Features
Infographics
Videos
Images
Exclusive Press

Others

Corporate Site
Contact Us
Quotation / Tender

Follow Us

Copyrights

Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Security Policy