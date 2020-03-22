MAF deploys 7,500 personnel daily to assist police enforce order

22/03/2020 07:52 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- A total of 7,500 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel nationwide are mobilised daily to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said this number, comprising all three branches of the MAF -- army, navy and air force -- was sufficient and there was no need to increase it for now. “It depends on our future duties; if there is a need to expand our coverage area we will strengthen or increase manpower accordingly.

"Our men are stationed at roadblocks from noon to midnight," he told reporters after observing MAF personnel assisting the police today. He said all MAF personnel are required to work according to shifts until the end of MCO on March 31. "Some MAF personnel are provided with light weapons (M4s) for use to check vehicles to ensure only authorised persons are travelling as well as for their own safety," he said, adding that they had no intention to intimidate the public.

Affendi said that so far, the MAF personnel not only helped out at road blocks, but also carried out patrols using military vehicles and there was no need to use any heavy military vehicles or weapons. "We are not fighting the enemy; we are just ensuring public order," he said. Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier told a press conference that the army would be deployed to help police enforce the MCO beginning today.