KKMM probes 42 cases of fake news on COVID-19 And MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 -- The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is investigating 42 cases of fake news which could cause public confusion during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, said of this number, 13 investigation papers had been opened and six of them had received instruction to proceed with prosecution under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code.

The ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in cooperation with the police, was taking stern action to check the dissemination of fake news, he wrote in his official Twitter account today.