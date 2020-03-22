Sarawak COVID-19 screening centre relocated

KUCHING, March 22 -- The COVID-19 screening centre at Sarawak General Hospital has been relocated to the State Youth and Sports Centre, Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said with the relocation, those requiring screening tests could undergo the process in a safer and more conducive environment.

“The centre has two sections, where one section will be for those who have been in close or casual contact but had no symptoms of the sickness, (while) the other section is for those with symptoms. It is crucial that they come personally," he said in a statement here today.