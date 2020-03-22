Malay | English | Mandarin | Arabic | Español | Tamil
Sarawak COVID-19 screening centre relocated

22/03/2020 04:36 PM

KUCHING, March 22  -- The COVID-19 screening centre at Sarawak General Hospital has been relocated to the State Youth and Sports Centre, Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said with the relocation, those requiring screening tests could undergo the process in a safer and more conducive environment.

“The centre has two sections, where one section will be for those who have been in close or casual contact but had no symptoms of the sickness, (while) the other section is for those with symptoms. It is crucial that they come personally," he said in a statement here today.

Uggah, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, said the committee in its meeting today also decided to require all supermarkets, hypermarkets, markets, pharmacies and private clinics to adopt social distancing in their premises.

He said owners of such premises were also required to conduct temperature checks on their customers and provide hand sanitisers, while police personnel would make random checks on these places during the Movement Control Order period.

Meanwhile, State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, in the same statement, said the state Health Department is looking into the possibility of setting up a temporary respiratory clinic in the city in the next two days.

"Anyone with respiratory complaints can visit the clinic," he said.

-- BERNAMA

 

 

