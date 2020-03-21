COVID-19: Sabah imposes new restrictions

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 -- In a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Sabah government has issued several new restrictions today including a 14-day quarantine at the nearest quarantine centres for all individuals arriving from abroad.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said in line with the decision of the National Security Council yesterday, the state government would implement the move from tomorrow until March 31 for all individuals entering the state by air, sea, river and land.

“In addition, the inter-district public jetties will be closed to the public.