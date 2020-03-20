Big drop in RON95, RON97, diesel prices - MOF

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 -- The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will drop by 38 sen and 36 sen respectively for the March 21 to 27 period.
The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices of RON95 and RON97 will be RM1.44 and RM1.74 per litre respectively from midnight tonight until March 27.
The price of diesel will also drop by 12 sen to RM1.75 per litre.
“The decline in the retail price of petroleum products is due to the continued decline in global crude oil prices following the global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,” the statement said.
The ministry said the government continues to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and will take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and those in the B40 category.
-- BERNAMA
ABOUT US
Malaysia National News Agency
Wisma BERNAMA
No.28 Jalan BERNAMA
Off Jalan Tun Razak
50400 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Tel : +603-2693 9933 (General Line)
Email : helpdesk@bernama.com
Categories
• General
• Business
• Sports
• Politics
• World
• Features
• Infographics
• Videos
• Images
• Exclusive Press
Others
• Corporate Site
• Contact Us
• Quotation / Tender
Follow Us
Copyrights