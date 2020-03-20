Big drop in RON95, RON97, diesel prices - MOF

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 -- The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will drop by 38 sen and 36 sen respectively for the March 21 to 27 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices of RON95 and RON97 will be RM1.44 and RM1.74 per litre respectively from midnight tonight until March 27.

The price of diesel will also drop by 12 sen to RM1.75 per litre.