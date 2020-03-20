COVID-19: Six-month-old baby among 50 new cases in Thailand as tally rises to 322

20/03/2020 07:37 PM

By LINDA KHOO BANGKOK, March 20 -- Thailand today confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases, including two Myanmar nationals and a six-month-old baby, to take its total to 322. Director-general of the Department of Disease Control Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen said 41 of the new cases were linked to infected patients, including 18 who visited a crowded Muay Thai stadium; six who attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Malaysia; five who visited entertainment outlets; and 12 (including the baby and a policeman) who had close contacts with confirmed patients.

"Another nine (including the two Myanmar nationals) were those who returned from overseas and had close contacts with foreigners. Three cases are under investigation for the source of infections. "COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 provinces and the majority of them were located in Bangkok," he said at a COVID-19 press conference here today. To date, Thailand has 322 positive cases, with one fatality. Forty-three patients have been discharged while 278 still remain hospitalised.

Suwannachai urged the public who attended the Muay Thai matches to undergo self-quarantine to curb the spread of the virus. He urged the elderly, children and those with respiratory problems to stay indoors and avoid crowded places so as to reduce the risk of infection. Meanwhile, Public Health Ministry spokesman Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said the authorities could only track down 55 out of the 500 people who were at the Muay Thai stadium.