Cloud seeding conducted in Kedah, Penang

Last update: 19/01/2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 -- The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today launched a cloud seeding operation to address water shortage in the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia.



MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said the operation was carried out in six targeted areas in Kedah and Penang and resulted in rainfall at Empangan Muda, Pedu and Teluk Bahang, as well as the padi farming areas in Kuala Nerang and Kampung Perupok.



“The main objective of the operation was to increase rain fall in the water catchment areas in Kedah and Penang.



“The reason being that the country is now in the second phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which ends in March, resulting in low rain fall in several parts of the northern states in the peninsula such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak, affecting the water storage at the dam for domestic and agricultural use," he said in a statement here today.



He said MetMalaysia always monitor the atmospheric conditions, especially in water catchment areas in Kedah and Penang to determine the need for another cloud seeding operation.



With the current hot and dry weather, he advised the public to save water, be careful when doing outdoor activities, avoid open burning and drink enough water.



