Tun Mahathir inspects 5G demonstration projects in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Jan 19 -- Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today inspected two 5G demonstration projects at Hospital Sultanah Maliha here, where test runs of the technology are underway.He was accompanied by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.Arriving at the hospital at about 3.15pm, the prime minister spent 30 minutes observing the demonstrations of two projects, comprising remote medical consultations and ambulance facilities which have been equipped with the fifth generation technology.In reference to the ambulance project which has received the support of telecommunications company Digi, the medical team from the hospital's emergency and trauma department demonstrated how 5G technology facilitates the transfer of data in real time to speed up diagnoses using electrocardiogram (ECG) and ultrasound machines in ambulances.Dr Mahathir then observed a remote medical consultation undertaken between a medical practitioner at the hospital and a medical officer at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Star, concerning the treatment of a road crash victim.This second project has been undertaken with the support of telecommunications company U-mobile and its telemedicine partner MedCom.The commercialisation of 5G technology is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of this year, and will not only redefine connectivity in the country but also positively impact the economy and elevate Malaysia as one of the 5G pioneers in the Asean region.The two demonstrations at the hospital are part of a medley of 5G projects underway in Langkawi, and the 5G initiative in its entirety will be launched by the Prime Minister tonight.-- BERNAMA