Ahmad Idham clarifies Netflix censorship issue

Last update: 17/11/2019

Ahmad Idham (file photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 -- National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri today clarified the issue surrounding his suggestion that digital content on streaming platforms such as Netflix be regulated.



In a brief explanation on Twitter today, Ahmad Idham said while attending the 2019 Families’ Wellbeing seminar at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here yesterday, he had taken cognisance the concerns of parents in the cyber era about uncensored content.



“What I proposed was for some form of collaboration between Finas and the National Council of Women's Organisations to hold a forum or seminar to debate this issue in the context of strengthening digital content in the future,” he said.



He also clarified that Finas had no authority to censor digital content.



Ahmad Idham, however, added that in the context of digital content, Finas will always find ways to strengthen local content so as to create a positive impact on society and the country.



