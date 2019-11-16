Muhyiddin gives thumbs up to voting process

Last update: 16/11/2019

PONTIAN, Nov 16 -- Voting in Tanjung Piai has proceeded in an orderly manner and the situation is expected to remain so until polling ends at 5.30pm today, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.



He said based on his own inspection and reports from police, there had been no untoward incidents except for the minor provocations usually seen at elections.



“So far ok; nothing unusual except for one or two incidents of provocation but the situation is calm. Contesting parties are in high spirits and this is normal in elections.



“In fact, Pakatan Harapan (PH) members have also been reminded not to resort to provocations. To the voters, do not be afraid to come out and vote. The situation is peaceful, calm and under control,” he told a press conference at the Pontian district police headquarters here.



Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, had visited several places with a high concentration of voters since this morning.



Asked on the voter turnout, which has reportedly hit 50 per cent as at 1pm, Muhyiddin expressed confidence that it could reach 70 per cent.



“I’m satisfied for now. I hope and pray that it would increase to 70 per cent. There are five more hours. Normally after Zohor until Asar many will come out. There is a wave.



“If the turnout is low, it is difficult to gauge the numbers (support) for contesting candidates...it has some effect in by-elections,” he said.



A total of 27 polling centres with 125 streams are open from 8am to 5.30pm.



The parliamentary by-election is a six-cornered contest involving Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Karmaine Sardini, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.



The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21 due to heart complications.




















