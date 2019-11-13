Maszlee in Paris for UNESCO General Conference

Last update: 13/11/2019

Exclusive report from Chandravathani Sathasivam



PARIS, Nov 13 -- Malaysia's Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik is currently in Paris to represent the country at the 40th Session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).



The conference began yesterday and runs until Nov 27.



He was met on arrival Tuesday night at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport by Malaysia's ambassador to France Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar and embassy staff.



The minister's itinerary for Wednesday in the French capital includes attending the Forum of the Ministers of Education on ‘Inclusion and Mobility in Higher Education’.



Maszlee, who is Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO president, is scheduled to deliver on Thursday Malaysia's national statement at the general conference taking place at the UNESCO headquarters.



He is scheduled to attend on Friday a round table discussion of the Malaysia-UNESCO Cooperation Programme (MUCP) - Malaysia-UNESCO Funds-in-Trust (MFIT).



In addition, Maszlee is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts and representatives from other UNESCO member states.



A gathering with Malaysian students at Rumah Malaysia has also been lined up for the education minister during his working visit to Paris.



Malaysia has been a member of UNESCO since 1958.



-- BERNAMA











