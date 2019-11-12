SDP portrays legendary Japanese artist in 'HOKUSAI´ film

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 -- SDP Inc will release the film, ‘HOKUSAI’, depicting the extraordinary life of globally famous Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai in Japan by early summer next year.





In a statement, the film production company said ‘HOKUSAI’ would be released worldwide sequentially.





The film presents a new story with unique perspectives and interpretations by utilising historical materials. It depicts the famous artist based on episodes with two key persons, Tsutaya Juzaburo and Ryutei Tanehiko.





Yuya Yagira will play young and restless Hokusai while Min Tanaka is the enlightened Hokusai. Other talented Japanese actors and actresses will join the pair in this film.





Hokusai, who influenced western artists via his ukiyo-e artwork, played a prominent role in Japonism in 19th century Europe and had a significant impact on modern western arts.





He was named by Life magazine as one of ‘The 100 most important people of the past 1,000 years’. His masterpiece, ‘The Great Wave’ was sold for about US$1 million at an auction in New York in 2017. (US$1 = RM4.14)





Next year marks the 260th anniversary of Hokusai's birth. There will be a lot of events worldwide, showcasing Japanese culture, Hokusai's life and his artwork as a Japanese icon.





Watch ‘HOKUSAI’ English trailer at https://youtu.be/4moFBUZqswU and official website at https://hokusai2020.com



-- BERNAMA











