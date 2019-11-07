MALAY
Muhyiddin believes PH still has Chinese voters support
[ 47m ago ]
X
Penang braces for thunderstorms as typhoons chug towards neighbouring countries
Last update: 07/11/2019
GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 -- Penang is bracing for severe thunderstorms from tomorrow to Sunday that can result from two typhoons likely to affect neighbouring countries.
State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said today he has instructed all response teams to stand by in terms of equipment, vehicles, logistics and manpower.
He said Typhoon Nakri is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Saturday and Typhoon Matmo is likely to affect Myanmar and Bangladesh tomorrow.
“The two typhoons are expected to create anomalous situations in Penang,” he said.
-- BERNAMA
