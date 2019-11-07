Expulsion only over something serious - Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 -- Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he will only expel any member of his administration if something very serious has happened.





Referring to opposition calls for the expulsion of Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, he said he does not sack anyone just because somebody demands it.





"I am not in the business of sacking people. Sometimes people make mistakes," he told a press conference after chairing a meeting of the national committee on government election pledges here.





Dr Mahathir was asked about the opposition calls for him to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to sack Thomas over alleged interference in the prosecution process, including in an LTTE-related case.





The prime minister, in jest, said he would like to get rid of some of the opposition leaders.





"I would like to pecat (sack) some of the opposition members because they make a lot of mistakes. But, we have the rule of law, we obey the rule of law," he said.





