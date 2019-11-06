Fire destroys five shophouses in Nibong Tebal

Last update: 06/11/2019

NIBONG TEBAL, Nov 6 -- Five shophouses at Jalan Besar, Sungai Bakap here were destroyed in a fire last night.



However, no casualties were reported in the 9.30 pm incident.



A Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said after receiving the emergency call, a team of firefighters and a fire engine were deployed to the scene immediately and found the three shophouses were already engulfed by flames.



“When we arrived at the site, three shops, namely, a food store, a cushion shop and a grocery store, were already burnt and the fire was spreading fast due to strong wind,” he said here today.



He said the fire had also spread to two other adjacent shops - a nasi kandar restaurant and a vape shop - before the team managed to bring the fire under control at 9.59 pm, and completely put it out 30 minutes later.



The cause of the fire and the estimated losses were still under investigation, he said.



-- BERNAMA











