Vinales wins Malaysian MotoGP

Last update: 03/11/2019

Maverick Vinales

SEPANG, Nov 3 -- Spain's Maverick Vinales has won the MotoGP class race from second grid in the 2019 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit here, today.



The 24-year-old representing Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team completed the 20-lap premier class race in 40 minutes 14.632 seconds (s), 3.059s ahead of the 2019 world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team and 5.611s ahead of third-placed Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team.



Malaysia's home team riders Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo representing Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing team (SRT) finished sixth and seventh respectively.



Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Red Bull KTM Tech3 came in 16th.



-- BERNAMA








