Beware of mule account scam, says MCPF

Last update: 03/11/2019

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 -- The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) has advised the public not to allow their personal bank accounts to be used or handled by any other person to prevent them from being used for mule accounts.



MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said Bank Negara Malaysia's report showed that more than 50 per cent of mule account cases involved students, especially higher education students, when their accounts were being used by third parties for cyber crimes.



"Most victims are unaware that their accounts have been manipulated for money laundering by commercial crime syndicate.



"They can be prosecuted even if they did not do the crime," he said in a statement here today.



-- BERNAMA











