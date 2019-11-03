Water supply in Hulu Langat, Kuala Lumpur fully restored

Last update: 03/11/2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 -- Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has informed that disruptions in water supply in the affected areas in Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur due to the Bandscreen technical problem at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant had been fully restored.



The head of the Customer Relations and Communications Department of Air Selangor, Abdul Raof Ahmad said in a statement today that Air Selangor apologised for all the difficulties that arose and customers could contact the number 15300 for any assistance.



Last Friday, unscheduled water supply disruptions occurred in 156 areas in Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur which caused a reduction in the production of treated water amounting to 179 million liters per day.



-- BERNAMA











