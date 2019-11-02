Indonesian rider Munandar dies after incident in IATC race

Last update: 02/11/2019

SEPANG, Nov 2 -- Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar died after being involved in an incident in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC) race at the Sepang International Circuit today.



According to a statement issued by MotoGP, the incident occurred at Turn 10 on Lap 1, with the race red flagged immediately thereafter.



The 20-year-old rider received medical attention by the side of the track before being transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) by helicopter.



“We are deeply saddened to announce that Asian Talent Cup rider Afridza Munandar has passed away after being involved in an incident during ATC Race 1 in Sepang.



“The FIM, FIM Asia, Dorna Sports, and all those in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup pass on our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Munandar.



“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and those at the hospital, Afridza sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter,” said the statement.



Munandar was a standout rider in the 2019 IATC season, taking two wins, two second places and two third-place finishes in a season that had seen him poised to fight for the Championship this weekend.



After 10 rounds of the 2019 IATC, he had accumulated 142 points to rank third.



-- BERNAMA













