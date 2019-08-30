IGP says he never took sides in issuing statement on public order

Last update: 30/08/2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 -- Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has stressed that he has never sided or pointed fingers at any party or individual in his statement on public order in the country.



He said his statement recently did not imply that he accused the opposition parties of being responsible for disrupting harmony in the country as reported in the media.



“I never made any statement by taking sides,” he told Bernama.



Abdul Hamid stressed that what he said was that the situation in the country was not as bad as it was made out to be and that it was under control.



“What I see is that people in the parties in the government are competing among themselves to draw the attention of the people to the agenda of their parties. And the opposition parties will continue to create disharmony and weaken the government.



“What is happening now is normal when there is a sudden change in government,” he said.



Abdul Hamid said that arising from the misinterpretation in media reports, he was heavily criticised and accused of playing politics on the issue of national security, and he hoped that the media would correct their report.



According to a local newspaper report, Abdul Hamid had issued a statement accusing the opposition parties of being responsible for disrupting harmony in the country.



-- BERNAMA







