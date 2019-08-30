Wan Azizah says cabinet will have vacancy when Mahathir steps down

Last update: 30/08/2019

CYBERJAYA, Aug 30 -- Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said a vacancy in the Cabinet will occur when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad steps down as the prime minister.



A vacancy has to be created in line with the promise made in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, she told reporters after a visit to CyberSecurity Malaysia here today.



“I believe that’s when the PM (Dr Mahathir) vacates (the post), that’s the promise,” she said when asked about Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday that there’s no vacancy in the Cabinet at this time.



Dr Mahathir, when asked whether he will admit PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim into the Cabinet, following talk of a change in ministerial portfolios, said there is no vacancy now and there will be no additional Cabinet members.



Dr Mahathir has reportedly reiterated that the transition to Anwar will take place.



-- BERNAMA








