No officers told to solicit money from contractors - Maszlee

Last update: 01/07/2019

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Bernama) -- The Education Ministry has never appointed any officer to solicit money from contractors bidding for tenders.



Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik said there had been complaints from Johor, Kedah, Sabah and Perak of individuals posing as the ministry's officers to induce contractors to hand them a certain amount of money purportedly for securing tenders.



He said some of the culprits claimed they were the ministry's secretary general or his political secretary.



“I or the ministry have never directed any officer to solicit money from contractors. Report to the police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the ministry of any such incident," he told reporters at the parliament lobby today.



-- BERNAMA


















