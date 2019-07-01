Suriani Ahmad new sec-gen of Communications & Multimedia Ministry

Last update: 01/07/2019

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 (Bernama) -- Datuk Suriani Ahmad assumed duties today as the new secretary-general of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.



Suriani, 50, has served as director of the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) and as secretary-general of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.



She holds a bachelor's degree in Communication (Honours) from Universiti Sains Malaysia and a master's degree in Strategy and Diplomacy from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.



Suriani has also served in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry as well as the Ministry of Defence.



After clocking in, Suriani attended a briefing with heads of departments and agencies under the ministry.



She is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.



-- BERNAMA











