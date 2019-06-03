IGP calls for stop to speculation on Jho Low

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Bernama) -- Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today called for a stop to all speculation on fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, saying it will interfere with the police investigation.He also expressed confidence that the police will arrest Jho Low soon.“I decline to comment on this issue. What’s important is that we know where Jho Low is. Give us time to expose Jho Low soon,” he said when asked to comment on the latest developments in the matter.Abdul Hamid had earlier attended the ‘Op Selamat 15 Balik Kampung’ road safety campaign in conjunction with Aidilfitri at the Gombak Toll Plaza (eastbound) here.Last Saturday, Abdul Hamid dismissed a social media viral message claiming that Jho Low had been arrested.The viral message claimed that Jho Low, who is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, has been arrested by the Chinese authorities and will be brought back to Malaysia.Abdul Hamid said the Royal Malaysia Police gave the assurance to Jho Low that it is safe for him to return to Malaysia to face the law.Last Thursday, he said that Jho Low is expected to be arrested soon and the police are confident of bringing him back to the country to face justice.He had also said that the police have new leads on the whereabouts of Jho Low.-- BERNAMA