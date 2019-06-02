TNB´s focus is on resolving customers´ concerns soonest

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Bernama) -- Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) says it is doing its best to resolve issues related to the recent sharp spike in billing among some of its customers.“All efforts are focused towards attending to our customers’ concerns based on their reports lodged or complaints made directly to us,” TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, told Bernama today.“We are attending to all cases with the intention of resolving them soonest as possible. For those with exceptionally high bills, please come to Kedai Tenaga or contact our CareLine number at 1-300-88-5454 so that we can do a thorough check,” he said.Megat Jalaluddin said that if customers were to visit Kedai Tenaga, the power utility company would facilitate adjustments to their bills or to credit back their bills if TNB was found to be at fault.He revealed that some customers had received pro-rated bills caused by delays in meter readings as a result of a recent billing system interruption or computer glitch.The system was interrupted between May 15 and 20 and has been normalised in stages.“Despite the longer billing period, their bills are pro-rated accordingly and not overcharged,” said Megat Jalaluddin.-- BERNAMA