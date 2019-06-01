PH govt will defend constitution - Salahuddin

MUAR, June 1 (Bernama) -- The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government will continue to defend the Malay Rulers, the special rights of the Malays and the sovereignty of Islam even though there are racial, religious and political propaganda being shared via the Whatapps app, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.





He said the PH leadership had always stressed that the Government would defend the sovereignty and fundamental principles enshrined in the Federal constitution.



"Do not listen to the lies and defamatory remarks being spread in Whatsapp groups alleging that the Government does not consider Islam, the Malays and the Malay Rulers as the foundation of our cause.





"Do not listen to these words, as a member of the Cabinet who took an oath before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I hold loyalty to this country, and we will defend the Constitution with our lives," he said at a breaking of the fast and Aidilfitri contribution ceremony organised by the Simpang Jeram Amanah division in Batu 3, Bakri, here today.





"We are a peaceful country and last year saw the process of transitioning of power of the Government in the 14th General Election seamlessly and without bloodshed where the losing party accepted the results and the winners formed the Government. It is our responsibility to maintain harmony in the country,” he added.





Also present was Johor Amanah chairman, Aminolhuda Hassan.





-- BERNAMA















































