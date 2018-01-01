MATRADE targets RM450 mln sales at Caexpo 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Bernama) -- The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) aims to achieve sales of RM450 million at the 15th China ASEAN Expo (Caexpo) 2018 in Nanning from Sept 12 -15.

10m ago

LATEST Headlines

MIDA INKS MOU WITH COSMETIC VALLEY FRANCE

DPM WANTS HIGHER MAJORITY VOTES IN KEMANIS, ITS TWO STATE SEATS IN GE14

INDIAN COMMUNITY BENEFITING FROM DIGITAL INCOME OPPORTUNITIES