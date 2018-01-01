malay english mandarin arabic espanol fb tw ig

MATRADE targets RM450 mln sales at Caexpo 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Bernama) -- The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) aims to achieve sales of RM450 million at the 15th China ASEAN Expo (Caexpo) 2018 in Nanning from Sept 12 -15.

MIDA INKS MOU WITH COSMETIC VALLEY FRANCE

DPM WANTS HIGHER MAJORITY VOTES IN KEMANIS, ITS TWO STATE SEATS IN GE14

INDIAN COMMUNITY BENEFITING FROM DIGITAL INCOME OPPORTUNITIES

 
 

RAM Ratings reaffirms TNB's AAA/Stable ratings

Bakery China 2018 invites over 140,000 visitors for exhibition in May

Affin Hwang Am launches Global Target Return Fund

Taconic Biosciences launches new animal mouse models

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Bernama) -- Taconic Biosciences has launched several new inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) animal models, mouse Il10 gene to generate a spontaneous colitis mouse models.

 

Credit ratings of Australia's Ansvar Insurance Ltd is excellent- A.M. Best

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Bernama) -- A.M. Best has affirmed the financial strength rating of A- (excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of ‘a-´ of Ansvar Insurance Ltd (Ansvar) Australia. The outlook of these ratings is also stable.

 
