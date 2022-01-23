Peru declares 90-day environmental emergency following oil spill

|COVID–19 NEWS
|COVID: Sabah records fifth educational institution-linked cluster | Report : Singapore reports first Omicron-related death | Britain classifies new form of Omicron as "variant under investigation" | COVID: 3,764 new cases reported today - Health DG | COVID: MOH to remove thermal scanning from mandatory SOPs - Khairy |
LIMA, Jan 23 -- The Peruvian government has declared a 90-day environmental emergency in the coastal area of Lima which has been affected by a recent oil spill, the Ministry of the Environment said on Saturday.
The government has called it one of the "most important ecological disasters" on the coast in recent years, reported Xinhua.
The resolution was approved by Minister of the Environment Ruben Ramirez, who heads the Environmental Crisis Committee that is trying to mitigate the effects of the oil spill.
The oil spill occurred on Jan. 15 when an oil tanker was unloading at one of the terminals of La Pampilla Refinery, operated by Repsol, in the province of Callao, neighbouring Lima.
Repsol reported on Friday that the cleanup of the areas affected by the oil spill should be completed by the end of February, and that 1,580 cubic metres of contaminated sand had been removed.
The spill has affected the beaches of Costa Azul, Ventanilla, Cavero and Playa Grande, among others, as well as 512 hectares in the Guano Islands, Islets, and Capes National Reserve System, and 1,758 hectares in the Ancon Reserved Zone.
-- BERNAMA
Bernama is the trusted source of reliable real-time comprehensive and accurate news for both the public and media practitioners. Our news is published at www.bernama.com ; BERNAMA TV on: Astro Channel 502, unifi TV Channel 631, MYTV Channel 121 IFLIX; and Bernama Radio broadcasting locally on FM93.9 in Klang Valley, Johor (FM107.5), Kota Kinabalu (FM107.9) and Kuching (FM100.9).
Follow us on social media :
Facebook : @bernamaofficial, @bernamatv, @bernamaradio
Twitter : @bernama.com, @BernamaTV, @bernamaradio
Instagram : @bernamaofficial, @bernamatvofficial, @bernamaradioofficial
TikTok : @bernamaofficial