Peru declares 90-day environmental emergency following oil spill

LIMA, Jan 23 -- The Peruvian government has declared a 90-day environmental emergency in the coastal area of Lima which has been affected by a recent oil spill, the Ministry of the Environment said on Saturday.

The government has called it one of the "most important ecological disasters" on the coast in recent years, reported Xinhua.

The resolution was approved by Minister of the Environment Ruben Ramirez, who heads the Environmental Crisis Committee that is trying to mitigate the effects of the oil spill.