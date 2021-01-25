S. Korea culls nearly 22 mln poultry amid bird flu outbreaks

SEOUL, Jan 25 -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it has completed destruction of 21.7 million poultry since late November to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic bird flu at farms, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of malign H5N8 strain of avian influenza here reached 72 on the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.

The latest case was traced to an egg farm in Hwaseong, south of Seoul.