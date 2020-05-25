Iranian oil tanker berthed at Venezuela's Port ignoring US warnings

25/05/2020 03:48 PM

TEHRAN, May 25 -- The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the first of five Iranian oil tankers that left for Venezuela has berthed at the country’s port on Monday, ignoring US warnings. Quoting online vessel tracker, TankerTrackers tweet, IRNA said the Iranian oil tanker, which had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March, had berthed at Venezuela’s El Palito port, This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

Satellite images show that the Iranian tanker named “Fortune” is completing its berthing operation while being helped by two Venezuelan tug boats at El Palito refinery. The Iranian tanker was escorted by the Venezuelan Navy in order to reach the Venezuelan port without facing any incidents may cause due to the US threats. The second Iranian tanker named “Forest” has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are “Faxon”, “Petunia” and “Clavel” that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela. Yesterday, #GraciasIran became the number one trend in Venezuela. Later, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have right to do free trade.